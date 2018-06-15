Three charged with burglary

Following an investigation by the Turbeville Police Department and assisted by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Craigcory A. Bradford, Stephen E. Johnson and Wesley K.Tedder were arrested June 04, 2018, on burglary charges.

Bradford and Johnson were charged with 2nd degree burglary that occurred on May 25, 2018 and Tedder was charged with 2nd degree burglary for an April break-in.

Bradford and Johnson were booked into the Clarendon County Detention Center. Tedder was booked into the Florence County Detention Center for an outstanding burglary in the first warrant from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Once released from Florence County Detention Center, he will be turned over to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s office for the burglary warrant he has in Clarendon County.