Malicious injury to personal property
by Staff Reports | June 15, 2018 10:17 pm
Last Updated: June 15, 2018 at 5:28 pm
In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 3, 2018, a mini-bus was stolen from Clarendon Hall. The subjects drove the mini-bus and did significant damage to the football, baseball, and softball fields, the fences surrounding those areas, as well as damage to the mini-bus. During the investigation, it was determined that Christopher Hilton Layton and Samuel Craig Blend were the suspects who were responsible. Both suspects voluntarily came to the CCSO and admitted to taking the mini bus and driving it through the fences onto the fields. Both Layton and Blend were charged with Malicious Injury to Personal Property value at $10,000 or more.
