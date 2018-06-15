Coroner Bucky Mock files Summons and Complaint
by Staff Reports | June 15, 2018 2:03 pm
Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock has filed a Summons and Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas in the Third Judicial Circuit against the Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration & Elections, Clarendon County Democratic Party, LaNette Samuels-Cooper, South Carolina Democratic Party and South Carolina Election Commission.
Manninglive.com will post updates as they become available.
