Breaking News Update

by Staff Reports | June 15, 2018 3:20 pm
In his suit against the Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration & Elections, Clarendon County Democratic Party, LaNette Samuels-Cooper, South Carolina Democratic Party and the South Carolina Election Commission, Clarendon Coroner Bucky Mock has obtained representation from Attorneys Vordman Carlisle Traywick III and Robert E. Tyson, Jr., of Sowell Gray Robinson Stepp & Laffitte, LLC, in Columbia.
According to item 39 in the court filing, “Defendant Samuels-Cooper is not qualified to become a coroner because she has not met the criteria of section 17-5-130 of the South Carolina Code.”
Item 43 states, “Therefore, pursuant to its authority set forth in section 15-53-20 of the South Carolina Code, Plaintiff Mock seeks a declaration from the Court that Defendant Samuels-Cooper does not meet the statutory requirements to become the Coroner of Clarendon County.”
Mock further seeks an injunction “preventing and enjoining (1) the State Election Commission and/or the Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration & Elections from certifying Samuels-Cooper as a candidate for coroner; (2) the State Election Commission and/or the Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration & Elections from placing Defendant Samuels-Cooper’s name on the ballot for the general election to be held November 6, 2018; and (3) the Clarendon County Democratic Party and South Carolina Democratic Party from certifying Defendant Samuels-Cooper as its nominee for coroner because she does not meet the statutory requirements.”
Comment by Hopefull citizen
June 15, 2018 at 16:02
Hope he wins this battle. The people of Clarendon county should have never been able to vote for someone not qualified to do the job. A 5 day class to become qualified just doesn’t seem to good to start with. But I bet there was some type of corruption in voter registration office to get her on the ballet.
Comment by Good for him
June 15, 2018 at 16:13
Good for him for standing for what’s right! It has nothing to do with a name or race and everything to do with who is qualified and will do the job corectly! #KeepBuckyMockCoroner
