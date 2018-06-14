Today’s Weather: Thursday, June 14
by Staff Reports | June 14, 2018 4:39 am
Last Updated: June 14, 2018 at 6:56 am
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
