MJHS Academic Challenge Team to compete in Orlando

Last Updated: June 14, 2018 at 11:55 am

Due to their success at the Pee Dee Regional Tournament, the Manning Junior High School Academic Challenge Team will participate in the 11th annual Junior National Academic Championship to be held June 15-17 in Orlando. They will compete in six preliminary matches. The final matches will be held June 17.

The team has been raising money since the beginning of March for the trip. They are very appreciative of each sponsor.

Coaches Brian Wilcox, Alina Costea and Skeeter Ashman will be joining the six team members that include seventh-grader Mac McCabe; eighth-graders Rhiya Ashman, McClendon Geddings, and Alaina Mazyck; and ninth-graders Triny Nguyen and Zaviyonna Benthall-Lewis.

Team sponsors include The Bank of Clarendon, Ceth and Amy Land, Cottingham Insurance, John C. Usry CPA, LA Leasing, Land, Parker & Welch, The Manning Times, Piggly Wiggly, St. Paul Methodist Church, Santee Automotive, Southern Lakes, Stephan’s Funeral Home, Substation II and Walmart.