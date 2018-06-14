Joshua Pack
by Submitted by Reader | June 14, 2018 12:20 pm
Based on outstanding qualities of leadership, character, scholarship, and loyalty and service to his school and community, Joshua Pack was selected to attend Boys State this week at Anderson University in the upstate.
