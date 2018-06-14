Jay Godwin selected to attend Boys State
by Submitted via Email | June 14, 2018 8:14 am
Based on outstanding qualities of leadership, character, scholarship, and loyalty and service to his school and community, Jay Godwin was selected to attend Boys State this week at Anderson University in the upstate.
