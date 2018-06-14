GOP monthly meeting to be held this evening

Last Updated: June 14, 2018 at 12:22 pm

The Clarendon County Republican Party will hold their regular monthly meeting this evening at Cornerstone Fellowship FWB Church in Manning. Doors will open at 6 pm and supper will be served at 6:30 pm. The ladies’ auxiliary is preparing and serving supper. Donations for supper are accepted. The meeting will begin at 7 pm and end by 8 pm.

Guest speakers will be Gerhard Gressman, a Congressional Candidate for the Sixth District; Hope Walker of the SCGOP, our Executive Director; Leon Winn, the First Vice Chairman of the SCGOP; and Cindy Risher, Executive Committeewoman for the CCGOP and our SCGOP Reading Secretary. Others speakers may be added as time allows.

We will not have a meeting in July so come on out tonight for some excellent food and fellowship.