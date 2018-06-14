GOP monthly meeting to be held this evening
The Clarendon County Republican Party will hold their regular monthly meeting this evening at Cornerstone Fellowship FWB Church in Manning. Doors will open at 6 pm and supper will be served at 6:30 pm. The ladies’ auxiliary is preparing and serving supper. Donations for supper are accepted. The meeting will begin at 7 pm and end by 8 pm.
Guest speakers will be Gerhard Gressman, a Congressional Candidate for the Sixth District; Hope Walker of the SCGOP, our Executive Director; Leon Winn, the First Vice Chairman of the SCGOP; and Cindy Risher, Executive Committeewoman for the CCGOP and our SCGOP Reading Secretary. Others speakers may be added as time allows.
We will not have a meeting in July so come on out tonight for some excellent food and fellowship.
