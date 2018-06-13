Unofficial Vote Totals for Clarendon County
The following are unofficial voting totals for the Democratic and Republican Party Primaries.
CLARENDON COUNTY CORONER
LaNette Samuels-Cooper – 2,123 – 57.07 percent
Bucky Mock – 1,597 – 42.93 percent
COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Billy Richardson 628 – 65.83 percent
Robert A. McFadden Sr. – 326 – 34.17 percent
COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Benton Blakely – 497 – 54.86 percent
Charlton watts – 409 – 45.14 percent
GOVERNOR DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
James Smith – 2,349 – 67.71 percent
Marguerite Willis – 736 – 21.22 percent
Phil Noble – 384 votes – 11.07 percent
GOVERNOR REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Henry McMaster – 808 – 55.3 percent
Catherine Templeton – 297 – 20.33 percent
John Warren – 243 – 16.63 percent
John Yancey McGill – 64 – 4.38 percent
Kevin Bryant – 49 – 3.35 percent
SECRETARY OF STATE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Mark Hammond – 1,074 – 78.39 percent
Nelson Faerber – 116 – 8.47 percent
Kerry Wood – 92 – 6.72 percent
Joshua Putnam – 88 – 6.42 percent
ATTORNEY GENERAL REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Alan Wilson – 721 – 51.10 percent
Todd Atwater – 377 – 26.72 percent
William D Herlong – 313 – 22.18 percent
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 64
Robert L. Ridgeway III – 2,220 – 6467 percent
Mitch Ellerby – 1,213 – 35.33 percent
STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 101
Alfred Darby – 102 – 50.75 percent
Cezar McKnight – 99 – 49.25 percent
