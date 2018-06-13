Today’s Weather: Wednesday, June 13
by Staff Reports | June 13, 2018 4:14 am
Last Updated: June 13, 2018 at 12:43 pm
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.