Sumter plant to invest $150M, create 125 new jobs

Officials with BD – Becton, Dickinson an Company – announced Wednesday a $150 million investment in its existing Sumter County manufacturing facility, a move that is projeted to reate an additional 125 new jobs over the next several years

Employing more than 65,000 associates worldwide, BD is one of the world’s largest medical technology companies and supports health care providers in more than 190 countries. BD’s Sumter County facility has been in operation since 1970, manufacturing blood collection devices that are critical to the health care industry.

“For nearly 50 years, BD’s Sumter facility has consistently delivered superior quality products, vital for our customers and their patients, through a talented and engaged workforce,” said BD Executive Vice-President of Global Operations an Chief Supply Chain Officer Jim Borzi. “We would like to thank TheLINK economic development alliance, Sumter Economic Development, the City of Sumter, Sumter County and the S.C. Department of Commerce for their continued support of BD and our employees as we continue to invest in the facility.

“We look forward to the ongoing success of our BD Sumter manufacturing team as they continue to advance the world of health,” Borzi added.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, as well as a $600,000 Set Aside grant to assist with the costs of road work and site preparation.

“After opening in our state more than 40 years ago, we’re thrilled that BD continues to grow and succeed here,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a release. “This announcement once again demonstrates that South Carolina is a place where medical technology companies want to do business, and we welcome this new $150 million investment.”

Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt agreed.

“Not only does our state excel in advanced manufacturing, we’re also increasingly a top choice for companies in the life sciences sector,” Hitt said. “BD has been a strong member of Team South Carolina for decades, and we congratulate them on their ongoing success.”

Sumter County Council Chairman James McCain recognized BD as “a leading employer in (Sumter) since opening its doors in 1970.”

“We are grateful for their continued investment in our community and our people.”

Economic Development Chairman Greg Thompson agreed.

“We have long-enjoyed BD as a key component in the fabric of our industrial portfolio,” he said. “This investment demonstrates their trust in our leadership, their commitment to the success of their business and their belief in our ability to regenerate the talent needed to produce the quality of goods for which BD is known.”

Located at 1575 Airport Road in Sumter, BD’s Sumter facility is actively hiring for the new positions, and interested applicants should visit