Hazardous Weather Outlook alls for evening thunderstorms
by Staff Reports | June 13, 2018 7:14 am
A Hazardous Weather Outlook declared by the National Weather Service out of Columbia is calling for evening thunerstorms on Wednesday that could possibly contain strong winds and hail.
