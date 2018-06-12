Update: Coroner
by Cindy Risher | June 12, 2018 9:13 pm
With 15 of 26 precincts reporting, challenger LaNette Samuels-Cooper has 1,282 votes to incumbent Bucky Mock’s 994 votes.
by Cindy Risher | June 12, 2018 9:13 pm
With 15 of 26 precincts reporting, challenger LaNette Samuels-Cooper has 1,282 votes to incumbent Bucky Mock’s 994 votes.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.