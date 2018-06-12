ManningLive

Unofficial Results: Richardson retains county council seat 1

by | June 12, 2018 9:26 pm

With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, incumbent Billy Richardson has won with 628 votes to challenger Robert McFadden’s 326 votes.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live