Unofficial Results: Republican ticket questions
by Cindy Risher | June 12, 2018 9:55 pm
With 26 or 26 precincts reporting, voters decided heavily in favor of both questions.
- Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina? Yes = 1,187 to No = 237
- Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal tax code for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses? Yes = 1,367 to No = 66
