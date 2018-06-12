Unofficial Results: House District 101
by Staff Reports | June 12, 2018 9:22 pm
Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 9:23 pm
With all five of the House District 101 precincts reporting, incumbent Rep. Cezar McKnight came up three votes short to challenger Alfred Darby’s 102 overall votes. McKnight had 99 votes.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.