Unofficial Results: Democrat Governor Primary
by Staff Reports | June 12, 2018 9:49 pm
In the Democratic Primary for governor, James Smith came out on top in Clarendon County with 2,349 votes to Marguerite Willis 736 and Phil Noble’s 384.
by Staff Reports | June 12, 2018 9:49 pm
In the Democratic Primary for governor, James Smith came out on top in Clarendon County with 2,349 votes to Marguerite Willis 736 and Phil Noble’s 384.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.