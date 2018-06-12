Tyson Foods Inc. recalling 3K pounds of chicken products over possible contamination

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 10:08 am

An Arkansas company that sells frozen, breaded chicken products nationwide is recalling about 3,120 pounds of those products due to a possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically blue an clear soft plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall by Tyson Foods Inc. Tuesday morning.

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17. The following products are subject to recall:

* 12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package.

The problem was discovered on June 8, when Tyson Foods Inc. notified FSIS that their breading supplier was recalling the breading ingredients due to possible foreign material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served. Food Service Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at (888) 747-7611.