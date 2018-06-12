Today’s Weather: Tuesday, June 12
by Staff Reports | June 12, 2018 4:11 am
Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 7:13 am
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
