Summerton to meet tonight
by Staff Reports | June 12, 2018 7:10 am
Summerton Town Council will meet 6:30 p.m. today at Summerton Town Hall on Main Street in Summerton.
by Staff Reports | June 12, 2018 7:10 am
Summerton Town Council will meet 6:30 p.m. today at Summerton Town Hall on Main Street in Summerton.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.