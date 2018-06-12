Stacey McInnis named Executive Vice President

Manning, SC June 1, 2018- The Board of Directors of the Bank of Clarendon is pleased to announce that Mr. Stacey R. McInnis has been named Executive Vice President to lead retail banking activities and human resources. Stacey has been with the bank for 31 years and has served in a variety of positions over the years, including Summer Intern, Night Proof Operator, Mortgage Loan Assistant, Santee Area Executive, Branch Coordinator and Human Resources Officer.

“Stacey is a mainstay at Bank of Clarendon. He is a loyal and valuable member of our team. He leads by example and approaches every situation with the utmost integrity. This promotion is well deserved,” said Barry Ham, President of the Bank of Clarendon.

McInnis has been very active in the community throughout his tenure as a community banker. He has been a member of the Santee Lynches Workforce Development Board/Youth Committee (Chairman), the Clarendon Christian Learning Center (Treasurer), former President of the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Marion Rotary Club in addition to coaching softball and baseball for the Clarendon County Recreational Department. He serves as a presenter for Clarendon County Adult Education and a facilitator for Leadership Clarendon.

He is currently a trustee for SC Bank Employees Benefits Trust and Vice President for Sumter Human Resources Management Association. Stacey and his wife Nancy are the proud parents of three children, Elizabeth, Reese and Campbell. They are members of Clarendon Baptist Church where Stacey serves as a Sunday School Teacher.