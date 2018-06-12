SCDC announces expansion of ‘A Mother’s Voice’ to fathers

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 9:52 am

The state Department of Corrections announced Monday the expansion its successful “A Mother’s Voice” program to include incarcerated fathers.

“A Father’s Voice” will provide inmate fathers who meet certain criteria, including good behavior while in prison, with recordable books, which will be sent home to their children.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) will host the first “A Father’s Voice” program for a group of select inmate fathers today in Kirkland Correctional Institution.

The books are read to the child by a recording of the parent’s voice as the pages are turned. To add a more personal touch, depending upon the content of the book, they can prompt their young children to brush their teeth, clean their room or say their night prayers. Once recorded, the book is sent to their children.

“It is easy to forget that when a parent is sentenced their children are forced to pay for that crime as well through no fault of their own,” said SCDC Director Bryan Stirling. “It is vitally important to help maintain a connection between that offender and their family, so that children back at home know that their parents still care for them.”

Since “A Mother’s Voice” began, 86 inmate mothers have been selected to record books to send back home.

SCDC received book discounts, donations and grants to purchase these books, which have come from local Hallmark stores costing about $30 each. The books available for this program include “My Wish For You,” “God Loves You, And I Do Too!” and “Goodnight, My Little Sleepyhead.” This program is made possible through donations from Michelin, Delta Dental, Forest Acers Rotary Club, IM Services Recreation, Karen Moton, and various church groups.

Members of the media wishing to attend the A Father’s Voice programs should call or email Clark Newsom, 803-896-8578 or newsom.clark@doc.sc.gov.