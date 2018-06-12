ManningLive

Ridgeway wins another term for House District 64

by | June 12, 2018 9:20 pm

With 2,220 votes in unofficial totals, incumbent Rep. Robert Ridgeway has won another term. Challenger Mitch Ellerby had 1,213 votes.

