McKnight wins another term for House District 64
by Staff Reports | June 12, 2018 10:19 pm
Though Rep. Cezar McKnight lost in the five precincts for Clarendon County that make up a portion of House District 101, he won handily in his native Williamsburg County. Overall, McKnight took 70.46 percent of the total votes, a whopping 4,089 to challenger Alfred Darby’s 1,714.
