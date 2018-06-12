Manning Elementary School 4th Quarter All-A Honor Roll

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 8:08 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following students were name to the All-A Honor Roll for the 4th Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at Manning Elementary School. Names are published exactly as presented to The Manning Times.

FOURTH GRADE

David Benton, Addison Brown, Makiyah Brown, Autumn Bryant, Michael Clark, Johannah Cottone, Jackson English, Sadie Gardner, Marissa Green, Autumn Grigg, Thomas Herlong, Naomi House, Colby Lowder, Bridget McCabe, Mary-Esther McCabe, Jacob McCormack, Lucas Murley, Adyson Parimuha, Giau Pham, Sofia Pripon, Tessa Ray, Landon Rocha, Rylie Rowell, Carolina Sanchez and Kameron Stukes.

FIFTH GRADE

Ahmari Abraham, Ana Ben-Yisrael, Jazmine Haywood, Anice Kennedy, Atyra McLeod, Madison Osborne, Jacqueline Perez, Zinoria Robinson, Kanisha Thompson and Isaiah Williams.

SIXTH GRADE

Amber Brown, Janaya Canty, Shanaya Haywood, Yaira Rios Alejo, Isabela Sanchez and Zoe Stevens.