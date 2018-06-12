Manning Elementary School 4th Quarter All-A Honor Roll
by Submitted via Email | June 12, 2018 12:04 pm
Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 8:08 am
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following students were name to the All-A Honor Roll for the 4th Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at Manning Elementary School. Names are published exactly as presented to The Manning Times.
FOURTH GRADE
David Benton, Addison Brown, Makiyah Brown, Autumn Bryant, Michael Clark, Johannah Cottone, Jackson English, Sadie Gardner, Marissa Green, Autumn Grigg, Thomas Herlong, Naomi House, Colby Lowder, Bridget McCabe, Mary-Esther McCabe, Jacob McCormack, Lucas Murley, Adyson Parimuha, Giau Pham, Sofia Pripon, Tessa Ray, Landon Rocha, Rylie Rowell, Carolina Sanchez and Kameron Stukes.
FIFTH GRADE
Ahmari Abraham, Ana Ben-Yisrael, Jazmine Haywood, Anice Kennedy, Atyra McLeod, Madison Osborne, Jacqueline Perez, Zinoria Robinson, Kanisha Thompson and Isaiah Williams.
SIXTH GRADE
Amber Brown, Janaya Canty, Shanaya Haywood, Yaira Rios Alejo, Isabela Sanchez and Zoe Stevens.
comments » 1
Comment by So sad
June 12, 2018 at 12:29
If you went to the rewards day at the elementary school there’s no way you weren’t aggravated with the setting . The awards day program was so throwed together at last min and everyone could tell
and the air wasn’t turned on so it was 90 plus degrees in there. What upset me the most is my kid made A honor roll all year and instead of calling out those separately from the one ones who made it a semester and made nothing the next they clumped everyone together. Reward day used to mean something when I was growing up no it’s just plain cheap. Kids work hard to make A’s and study there butts off should be alittle more time spent on them the program was just about two hrs anyhow on lame stuff
