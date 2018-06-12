Hazardous Weather Outlook calls for heavy rain, strong winds

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 7:23 am

A Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service ouf of Columbia is calling for scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternon and evening, mainly across the southern portion of the Midlands. This is an area that includes Clarendon County. A few storms could contain locally heavy rain and strong winds.