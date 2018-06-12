Clarendon County Polling Locations
by Submitted via Email | June 12, 2018 7:47 am
The following polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in Clarendon County for the purpose of citizens voting in the Party Primaries for national, state and local offices.
ALCOLU
Alcolu Elementary School
1423 Hotel St., Alcolu
BARRINEAU
Barrineau Fire Station
3802 St. James Road, Lake City
BARROWS MILL
Friendship Presbyterian Church
10123 Black River Road, New Zion
BLOOMVILLE
Liberty Fire Station
5119 Brewer Road, Manning
CALVARY
Panola Fire Station
1984 Elliot Road, Pinewood
DAVIS STATION
Davis Station Fire Station
2684 M.W. Rickenbaker Road, Manning
HARMONY
Harmony Presbyterian Church
8629 U.S. 301, Alcolu
HICKS
Pinedale Pentecostal Church
4456 Turbeville Highway, Turbeville
HOME BRANCH
W.R. Simpson Farm Office
2526 W.R. Simpson Road, Manning
JORDAN
Wyboo Fire Station
1101 Herring Drive, Manning
MANNING 1
Weldon Auditorium Lobby
7 Maple St., Manning
MANNING 2
Cypress Center Complex
50 E. Hospital St., Manning
MANNING 3
Clarendon County Administration
Building Council Chambers
411 Sunset Drive, Manning
MANNING 4
Manning Fire Station
42 W. Boyce St., Manning
MANNING 5
Manning United Methodist Church
17 Rigby St., Manning
NEW ZION
Clarendon County EMS Building
15677 U.S. 301, New Zion
OAKDALE
Friendship Presbyterian Church
10123 Black River Road, New Zion
PAXVILLE
Paxville Town Hall
10279 Lewis Road, Manning
PANOLA
Mt. Pleasant RUME Church
14076 Panola Road, Pinewood
SARDINIA-GABLE
Sardinia Fire Station
12878 U.S. 301, Gable
SUMMERTON 1
St. Matthias Episcopal Church
9 N. Dukes St., Summerton
SuMMERTON 2
Scott’s Branch High Alumni Association Building
1 Larry King Highway, Summerton
SUMMERTON 3
Clarendon District 1 Resource Center Gym
1154 4th St., Summerton
TURBEVILLE
Turbeville Town Hall
1400 Main St., Turbeville
WILSON-FORESTON
Wilson-Foreston Fire Station
1015 N. Brewington Road, Manning
