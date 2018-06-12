Clarendon County Polling Locations

The following polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in Clarendon County for the purpose of citizens voting in the Party Primaries for national, state and local offices.

ALCOLU

Alcolu Elementary School

1423 Hotel St., Alcolu

BARRINEAU

Barrineau Fire Station

3802 St. James Road, Lake City

BARROWS MILL

Friendship Presbyterian Church

10123 Black River Road, New Zion

BLOOMVILLE

Liberty Fire Station

5119 Brewer Road, Manning

CALVARY

Panola Fire Station

1984 Elliot Road, Pinewood

DAVIS STATION

Davis Station Fire Station

2684 M.W. Rickenbaker Road, Manning



HARMONY

Harmony Presbyterian Church

8629 U.S. 301, Alcolu



HICKS

Pinedale Pentecostal Church

4456 Turbeville Highway, Turbeville



HOME BRANCH

W.R. Simpson Farm Office

2526 W.R. Simpson Road, Manning

JORDAN

Wyboo Fire Station

1101 Herring Drive, Manning



MANNING 1

Weldon Auditorium Lobby

7 Maple St., Manning



MANNING 2

Cypress Center Complex

50 E. Hospital St., Manning

MANNING 3

Clarendon County Administration

Building Council Chambers

411 Sunset Drive, Manning

MANNING 4

Manning Fire Station

42 W. Boyce St., Manning

MANNING 5

Manning United Methodist Church

17 Rigby St., Manning

NEW ZION

Clarendon County EMS Building

15677 U.S. 301, New Zion

OAKDALE

Friendship Presbyterian Church

10123 Black River Road, New Zion

PAXVILLE

Paxville Town Hall

10279 Lewis Road, Manning

PANOLA

Mt. Pleasant RUME Church

14076 Panola Road, Pinewood

SARDINIA-GABLE

Sardinia Fire Station

12878 U.S. 301, Gable

SUMMERTON 1

St. Matthias Episcopal Church

9 N. Dukes St., Summerton

SuMMERTON 2

Scott’s Branch High Alumni Association Building

1 Larry King Highway, Summerton

SUMMERTON 3

Clarendon District 1 Resource Center Gym

1154 4th St., Summerton

TURBEVILLE

Turbeville Town Hall

1400 Main St., Turbeville

WILSON-FORESTON

Wilson-Foreston Fire Station

1015 N. Brewington Road, Manning