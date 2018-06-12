Clarendon County Polling Locations

ManningLive

by | June 12, 2018 7:47 am

The following polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in Clarendon County for the purpose of citizens voting in the Party Primaries for national, state and local offices.

ALCOLU
Alcolu Elementary School
1423 Hotel St., Alcolu

BARRINEAU
Barrineau Fire Station
3802 St. James Road, Lake City

BARROWS MILL
Friendship Presbyterian Church
10123 Black River Road, New Zion

BLOOMVILLE
Liberty Fire Station
5119 Brewer Road, Manning

CALVARY
Panola Fire Station
1984 Elliot Road, Pinewood

DAVIS STATION
Davis Station Fire Station
2684 M.W. Rickenbaker Road, Manning

HARMONY
Harmony Presbyterian Church
8629 U.S. 301, Alcolu

HICKS
Pinedale Pentecostal Church
4456 Turbeville Highway, Turbeville

HOME BRANCH
W.R. Simpson Farm Office
2526 W.R. Simpson Road, Manning

JORDAN
Wyboo Fire Station
1101 Herring Drive, Manning

MANNING 1
Weldon Auditorium Lobby
7 Maple St., Manning

MANNING 2
Cypress Center Complex
50 E. Hospital St., Manning

MANNING 3
Clarendon County Administration
Building Council Chambers
411 Sunset Drive, Manning

MANNING 4
Manning Fire Station
42 W. Boyce St., Manning

MANNING 5
Manning United Methodist Church
17 Rigby St., Manning

NEW ZION
Clarendon County EMS Building
15677 U.S. 301, New Zion

OAKDALE
Friendship Presbyterian Church
10123 Black River Road, New Zion

PAXVILLE
Paxville Town Hall
10279 Lewis Road, Manning

PANOLA
Mt. Pleasant RUME Church
14076 Panola Road, Pinewood

SARDINIA-GABLE
Sardinia Fire Station
12878 U.S. 301, Gable

SUMMERTON 1
St. Matthias Episcopal Church
9 N. Dukes St., Summerton

SuMMERTON 2
Scott’s Branch High Alumni Association Building
1 Larry King Highway, Summerton

SUMMERTON 3
Clarendon District 1 Resource Center Gym
1154 4th St., Summerton

TURBEVILLE
Turbeville Town Hall
1400 Main St., Turbeville

WILSON-FORESTON
Wilson-Foreston Fire Station
1015 N. Brewington Road, Manning

