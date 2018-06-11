Volunteers needed
by Submitted via Email | June 11, 2018 10:23 am
Last Updated: June 11, 2018 at 10:24 am
On June 12, Gubernatorial Candidate James Smith’s campaign will be holding a phone campaign at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Manning. Those who would like to come to the church and make phone calls on behalf of Smith are asked to contact the church at 803-435-2038. Shifts from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. are available.
