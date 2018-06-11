Volunteers needed

On June 12, Gubernatorial Candidate James Smith’s campaign will be holding a phone campaign at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Manning. Those who would like to come to the church and make phone calls on behalf of Smith are asked to contact the church at 803-435-2038. Shifts from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. are available.