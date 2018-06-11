The Harvin Clarendon County summer program has something for everyone
The Harvin Clarendon County’s summer program for children and adults is in full swing. Last week the Science Tellers kicked off the program presenting “Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano.” It will continue this week with a performance by Jolly Lollies performing at 10 a.m. Thursday. Come on out and sing along with this fun-loving children’s band from Charlotte, North Carolina. The library can accommodate up to 100 participants so it is first come, first serve.
And don’t forget, every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is storytime for young children. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and other activities for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers up to age 6 with a caregiver.
Also available each week are music-themed craft pick-up activities for kids of all ages to take home and create.
The teen reading club for ages 12-18 will have their rock craft activity: recycled CD coasters on from 2 – 3:30 p.m on Tuesday.
The library is located 215 N.Brooks Street in Manning.
(803) 4358633 www.clarendoncountylibrary.com
