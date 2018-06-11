Morris students accepted into institute

Two Morris College students, freshman Jasmine Rogers and junior Olivia Mason, attended the NEW Leadership South Carolina Institute May 13-17 at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

The program is sponsored by the John C West Forum on Politics and Policy at Winthrop University and College of Charleston. NEW Leadership South Carolina is a part of the NEW Leadership Development Network established at the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University. Both attendees received a $100 scholarship from Winthrop University and a donation of $150 from attorney J. David Weeks to cover the cost of the institute.

The purpose of NEW Leadership South Carolina is to educate college women regarding the political process and to inspire them to consider careers in public service. In spite of recent gains, including the election of its first female governor in 2010, S.C. ranks 47th in the percentage of women in the state legislature, and women are underrepresented on public boards, commissions and statewide offices.

During the institute, students met women leaders, studied women in American politics and developed and practiced leadership skills through panel discussions, workshops and hands-on projects. The students will return to Morris College in the fall to continue developing public leadership skills and become involved in community affairs.

– Anika Cobb