Letter to the citizens of District 64

Last Updated: June 8, 2018 at 10:01 am

Over the past couple of weeks, I have been asked by a number of people why they can’t vote “split ticket” in the primaries. Hopefully this explanation will help.

“Split ticket” or voting for the candidate of your choice is only possible in the election that will occur in November. June 12 is the primary election which will determine who will be on the November ticket. The Democratic primary will determine who the Democrat candidate will be in November and the Republican primary will do the same. Actually the primaries are two separate tickets and we can’t vote on both.

All local candidates this year happen to be Democrats and since there are no Republican challengers, whoever wins the primary will automatically be elected in November, unless someone mounts a write-in campaign.

Therefore by voting in the Republican primary, you will be unable to vote for any local candidates. In order to vote for local governmental candidates, you will have to vote in the Democrat primary.

Rep. Robert (“Bobby”) Ridgeway