Hazardous Weather Outlook calls for strong thunderstorms all afternoon, evening
by Staff Reports | June 11, 2018 1:59 pm
A Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service out of Columbia is calling for numerous strong thunderstorms, particularly from the 6 to 9 p.m. time frame. Damaging winds and hail will be possible with the thunderstorms. There may also be very heavy rainfall with possible localized flooding.
