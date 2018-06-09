Madison Sexton selected to attend Girls State
by Submitted via Email | June 9, 2018 2:14 pm
Last Updated: June 8, 2018 at 4:17 pm
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 68 is pleased to announce Manning High School junior Madison Sexton has been selected as a delegate to attend the 72nd Palmetto Girls State session to be held June 10 – 16 at Presbyterian College in Clinton.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.