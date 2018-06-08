ManningLive

Today’s Weather: Friday, June 8

by | June 8, 2018 4:18 am

Last Updated: June 8, 2018 at 8:19 am

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live