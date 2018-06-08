Manning’s Farmer’s Market to open tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Last Updated: June 8, 2018 at 9:16 am

With the onset of summer, gardens spring up across Clarendon County. Some grow vegetables, some herbs and some flowers. Those with larger spaces may choose to participate in the Manning Farmers’ Market, which opens Saturday at 8 a.m.

Farmers’ markets have steadily been on the rise in the last few decades. In 1994, fewer than 2,000 farmers’ markets were registered within the USDA Farmers’ Market Directory. That number has risen to over 8,600.

According to Valerie Jablow and Bill Horne’s Smithsonian Magazine article “Farmers’ Markets,” in the early twentieth century, most towns with 30,000 residents had farmers’ markets. However, the advent of faster transportation, refrigeration and better roads resulted in indoor supermarkets. Local farmers were skipped over in favor of the wider variety a supermarket could offer.

In the late twentieth century, a renaissance began, reviving farmers’ markets as a place to offer locally grown produce and eggs, as well as baked goods and local honey.

Today farmers’ markets bring in over $9 Billion in revenue in the U.S. annually, yet less than 1% of produce sales come from farmers’ markets. Farmers’ markets increase local revenues as well, contributing to the local economy, whereas chain stores often send the profits elsewhere.

With an increased national awareness of sustainability and organic practices, farmers’ markets are gaining ground as shoppers turn to products from local sources.

Opening day for the Manning Farmers’ Market will showcase 8-10 vendors. Located at the corner of Church Street and Boyce Street, the market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday from June 9 to October 27.

Following the tradition of entrepreneurs nationwide, local vendors will offer a wide variety of locally grown produce as well as baked goods, according to Carrie Trebil, Director of Tourism and Development with the City of Manning.

According to Trebil, the beginning of each month will be busier, as well as holiday weekends, as locals come out to enjoy the local offerings. Throughout the month, Trebil says weekend out-of-towners often stop in on the way to or from the beach, partaking in what Clarendon County has to offer.

Trebil expects a good turnout to support our local farmers and gardeners as they offer their wares to Clarendon County residents and guests.