Manning-Santee defeats Lake City

Last Updated: June 8, 2018 at 8:22 am

The Manning-Santee Senior American Legion Baseball Team bounced back from their loss to Sumter on Wednesday with a 9-6 victory over Lake City on Thursday. Morgan Morris delivered two clutch hits and recorded four RBIs and three stolen bases as Manning-Santee improved to 4-5 on the season. Dalton Page started the game and pitched five-and-one-third innings giving up five runs on nine hits and four walks. Page left with the score 5-2. Jake Jordan pitched the remainder of the game giving up four hits and two walks.

Braydon Osteen had two hits and two RBIs. Jake Jordan, Brent Jordan, Taylor Lee, Justin Evans, Luke Stokes and Nathan Bright all had one hit.

Manning Santee will play again 7 p.m. Tuesday against Orangeburg.