Manning resident named to CCU President’s List
by Staff Reports | June 8, 2018 8:38 am
Kevin Gist, an exercise and sport science major from Manning, was one of nearly 750 students to be named to the Coastal Carolina University President’s List for the 2018 spring semester. Students named to the President’s List achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
