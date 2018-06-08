Clarendon residents named to Troy University Chancellor’s List
by Staff Reports | June 8, 2018 11:28 am
Four Clarendon residents were named to the Troy University Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2017-18 academic year.’
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List.
Local residents who made the list included Carrie Rickenbaker and Katherine Burns, both of Summerton; Thomas Lee of Alcolu; and Alyssa Gottheiner of Manning.
The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
