Azalea garden club celebrates national garden week

Azalea Garden Club members left to right: Sue Jordan with grandson Bennett, Ann Plowden, Ginny Flynt, Nannette Fry, Betty Johnson, Jane Benton, MaryJo Mahoney Gamble, President Ginny Honea, Edna Ellis, Mary Jo Schoeck, Carolyn Rearick, and on the stairs: Marie Land, Meg Lee, and Judy Langley.

In recognition of National Garden Week, members of the Azalea Garden Club of Manning created forty floral arrangements and delivered them to local businesses.