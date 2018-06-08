2 Manning residents found by N. Charleston Police with meth, $100K

Two Manning residents were arrested Friday and were each charged by the North Charleston Police Department with trafficking methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

The stop came after North Charleston police officers watched a black SUV driven by Courtney Louise Herlong, 40, “drive aimlessly around closed businesses near Tanger Outlets,” according to a report from the Charleston Post and Courier at about 4 a.m. Friday.

“The vehicle was driving around with no purpose and was traveling around closed businesses,” according to a police report released Friday afternoon. The SUV, a black Dodge Durango, sped away when the officers first pulled behind it, the report stated. After a short chase, the driver stopped. Inside were Herlong and Kevin Shane Ardis, 33, both of Manning.

During the traffic stop police searched the vehicle and found $100,000 in cash and a “large amount of narcotics,” according to reports.

Altogether, police found 0.89 ounes of meth, 0.85 ounces of marijuana and three pills later identified as amphetamines, reports stated. A pair of glass pipes containing meth residue were found in the glove compartment.

The money, $102,569 to be exact, was found inside a safe in the vehicle.

Herlong faces additional charges of possessing Schedule II narcotics and possession of marijuana, second offense.