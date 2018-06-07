Tribute paid to local World War II veterans

Last Updated: June 7, 2018 at 8:49 am

World War II veterans in attendance included, from left to right: Will Baird, William H. McNair, Willie White and Robert Martin.

On May 27 more than 100 citizens gathered at the Clarendon County Museum and History Center to honor our county’s World War II veterans. The county’s Historical Society prepared an extensive exhibit to highlight the occasion.

The afternoon began with Clarendon County Historical Society President Judge Peggi Sorrell, welcoming the entire group while glancing at the threatening skies. Reverend Kem Thomas, a veteran, gave the invocation, followed by Ms. Brenda Clarks’ magnificent presentation of The Star Spangled Banner and Retired Air Force Colonel George Summers leading the entire group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The World War II veterans in attendance were then introduced to the gathering amidst resounding cheers and included Will Baird, William H. McNair Jr., Willie White and Robert Martin. The other living WWII vets who were unable to attend were: John William Green, Don Ralph, Lawrence Ike Gibbons, Ralph Bleasdale, Thomas Wilson, Edward S. Ervin, Murdock White, Sam Tyson, Robert S. Eagerton and John Canty.

After the living veterans introduction, the group toured the museum exhibit, which contains The Clarendon Wall of Names. This wall includes the names of all Clarendon County WW II veterans, some 1,400 men and nine ladies. Also in the exhibit are the Clarendon Golden Boys. This select group of brave veterans numbers 61 all of whom gave their lives in the line of duty.

This exhibit also showcases six men who were particularly notable above and beyond the call of duty: Mutt Osborne (nominated for Medal of Honor which he never received); J.A Walker (Tuskegee Airman); Billy S. Fleming (civic leader); Marion Moore (pilot); Dr. Marion Davis (historian and civic leader) and Willie White (community leader.)

Refreshments were served following the program.

Author’s Note: The purpose and intent of this exhibit is to honor all WW II servicemen and women in general but Clarendon County in particular. The exhibit will remain in place for the remainder of 2018. The museum is open on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and other times by appointment.

Mr. Jerry Robertson