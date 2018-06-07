Today in History: June 7

Last Updated: June 7, 2018 at 7:50 am

421 – Emperor Theodosius II marries Aelia Eudocia. The wedding was celebrated at Constantinople (Byzantine Empire).

879 – Pope John VIII recognizes the Duchy of Croatia under Duke Branimir as an independent state.

1002 – Henry II, a cousin of Emperor Otto III, is elected and crowned King of Germany.

1099 – First Crusade: The Siege of Jerusalem begins.

1420 – Troops of the Republic of Venice capture Udine, ending the independence of the Patria del Friuli.

1494 – Spain and Portugal sign the Treaty of Tordesillas which divides the New World between the two countries.

1628 – The Petition of Right, a major English constitutional document, is granted the Royal Assent by Charles I and becomes law.

1654 – Louis XIV is crowned King of France.

1692 – Port Royal, Jamaica, is hit by a catastrophic earthquake; in just three minutes, 1,600 people are killed and 3,000 are seriously injured.

1776 – Richard Henry Lee presents the “Lee Resolution” to the Continental Congress. The motion is seconded by John Adams and will lead to the United States Declaration of Independence.

1788 – French Revolution: Day of the Tiles: Civilians in Grenoble toss roof tiles and various objects down upon royal troops.

1800 – David Thompson reaches the mouth of the Saskatchewan River in Manitoba.

1810 – The newspaper Gazeta de Buenos Ayres is first published in Argentina.

1832 – Asian cholera reaches Quebec, brought by Irish immigrants, and kills about 6,000 people in Lower Canada.

1862 – The United States and the United Kingdom agree in the Lyons–Seward Treaty to suppress the African slave trade.

1863 – During the French intervention in Mexico, Mexico City is captured by French troops.

1866 – One thousand eight hundred Fenian raiders are repelled back to the United States after looting and plundering the Saint-Armand and Frelighsburg areas of Canada East.

1880 – War of the Pacific: The Battle of Arica, the assault and capture of Morro de Arica (Arica Cape), ends the Campaña del Desierto (Desert Campaign).

1892 – Homer Plessy is arrested for refusing to leave his seat in the “whites-only” car of a train; he lost the resulting court case, Plessy v. Ferguson.

1899 – American Temperance crusader Carrie Nation begins her campaign of vandalizing alcohol-serving establishments by destroying the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1905 – Norway’s parliament dissolves its union with Sweden. The vote was confirmed by a national plebiscite on August 13 of that year.

1906 – Cunard Line’s RMS Lusitania is launched from the John Brown Shipyard, Glasgow (Clydebank), Scotland.

1917 – World War I: Battle of Messines: Allied soldiers detonate a series of mines underneath German trenches at Messines Ridge, killing 10,000 German troops.

1919 – Sette Giugno: Nationalist riots break out in Valletta, the capital of Malta. British soldiers fire into the crowd, killing four people.

1929 – The Lateran Treaty is ratified, bringing Vatican City into existence.

1938 – The Douglas DC-4E makes its first test flight.

1938 – Second Sino-Japanese War: The Chinese Nationalist government creates the 1938 Yellow River flood to halt Japanese forces. Five hundred to nine hundred thousand civilians are killed.

1940 – King Haakon VII, Crown Prince Olav and the Norwegian government leave Tromsø and goes into exile in London. They return exactly five years later

1942 – World War II: The Battle of Midway ends in American victory.

1942 – World War II: Aleutian Islands Campaign: Imperial Japanese soldiers begin occupying the American islands of Attu and Kiska, in the Aleutian Islands off Alaska.

1944 – World War II: The steamer Danae, carrying 350 Cretan Jews and 250 Cretan partisans, is sunk without survivors off the shore of Santorini.

1944 – World War II: Battle of Normandy: At Ardenne Abbey, members of the SS Division Hitlerjugend massacre 23 Canadian prisoners of war.

1946 – The United Kingdom’s BBC returns to broadcasting its television service, which has been off air for seven years because of the Second World War.

1948 – Edvard Beneš resigns as President of Czechoslovakia rather than signing the Ninth-of-May Constitution, making his nation a Communist state.

1955 – Lux Radio Theatre signs off the air permanently. The show launched in New York in 1934, and featured radio adaptations of Broadway shows and popular films.

1962 – the Organisation Armée Secrète (OAS) sets fire to the University of Algiers library building, destroying about 500,000 books.

1965 – The Supreme Court of the United States hands down its decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, prohibiting the states from criminalizing the use of contraception by married couples.

1967 – Six-Day War: Israeli soldiers enter Jerusalem.

1971 – The United States Supreme Court overturns the conviction of Paul Cohen for disturbing the peace, setting the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1971 – The Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Division of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service raids the home of Ken Ballew for illegal possession of hand grenades.

1975 – Sony introduces the Betamax videocassette recorder for sale to the public

1977 – Five hundred million people watch the high day of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II begin on television.

1981 – The Israeli Air Force destroys Iraq’s Osiraq nuclear reactor during Operation Opera.

1982 – Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public; the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.

1989 – Surinam Airways Flight 764 crashes on approach to Paramaribo-Zanderij International Airport in Suriname because of pilot error, killing 176 of 187 aboard.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo erupts, generating an ash column 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) high.

2000 – The United Nations defines the Blue Line as the border between Israel and Lebanon.

2013 – A bus catches fire in the Chinese city of Xiamen, killing at least 47 people and injuring more than 34 others.

2013 – A gunman opens fire at Santa Monica College in Santa Monica, California, after setting a house on fire nearby, killing six people, including the suspect.

2014 – At least 37 people are killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s South Kivu province.