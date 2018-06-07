Murray student to attend special Yale program on scholarship

Last Updated: June 7, 2018 at 11:59 pm

C.E. Murray High School junior Jimmy Wilson has been selected to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Business Innovation – 6 Days to Startup. The forum is an Envision program hosted at Yale University.

According to the Williamsburg County School District, participants of the program receive hands-on experience and valuable insight from accomplished professionals and enhance their academic skills while discovering how to become lifelong leaders.

Through the program’s interactive curriculum and simulation exercises, participants can discover their passion for entrepreneurship and innovation, the announcement said.

“This is a good opportunity to get the feel of college, to network and to expand my knowledge,” Wilson said.

Wilson is looking forward to traveling to Connecticut and living on the Yale University campus, the announcement said.

At C.E. Murray High School, Wilson is a member of the National Junior Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, 4-H Clemson Extension Program and the Academic Challenge Team. He recently completed the Junior Leadership Williamsburg Program.

After graduation, Wilson plans to attend a four-year institution and major in electrical engineering.

“We are excited that Jimmy is attending the National Youth Leadership Forum this summer at such a prestigious university,” said C.E. Murray Principal Gwendolyn Harris. “His selection indicates that he ranks among some of the top students in the country. We are certain that this experience at Yale will open many doors to a great future. We are proud of him and we wish him the best.”

Wilson will attend Yale University in July.