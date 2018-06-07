Man arrested after pulling fire alarm during C.E. Murray Class Night

An Andrews man turned himself into the Greelyville Police Department on May 18, the agency reports, after being accused of allegedly pulling a fire alarm at a C.E. Murray High School event and causing those present to evacuate.

Interim Police Chief Lt. Tyrone York said Rodney McCullough, 60, is shown on surveillance video pulling the alarm in the school’s gymnasium during Class Night, which was held May 16. EMS and other first responders came to the school while students, faculty and guests evacuated.

York said that the alarm could have triggered a seizure in one student who is not allowed to be in loud situations. Reports from the Greeleyville Police Department state the student now will have to use a wheel chair for graduation.