Letter to the citizens of District 64
by Robert "Bobby" Ridgeway III | June 7, 2018 1:31 pm
Over the past couple of weeks, I have been asked by a number of people why they can’t vote “split ticket” in the primaries. Hopefully this explanation will help.
“Split ticket” or voting for the candidate of your choice is only possible in the election that will occur in November. June 12 is the primary election which will determine who will be on the November ticket. The Democratic primary will determine who the Democrat candidate will be in November and the Republican primary will do the same. Actually the primaries are two separate tickets and we can’t vote on both.
All local candidates this year happen to be Democrats and since there are no Republican challengers, whoever wins the primary will automatically be elected in November, unless someone mounts a write-in campaign.
Therefore by voting in the Republican primary, you will be unable to vote for any local candidates. In order to vote for local governmental candidates, you will have to vote in the Democrat primary.
Rep. Robert (“Bobby”) Ridgeway
Comment by Barry
June 7, 2018 at 14:30
That’s good because I do not wish to vote for any of the local incumbent politicians.
Comment by Landis
June 7, 2018 at 14:57
Ridgeway is right, but the most important race is for Governor! I encourage all Republicans to make your vote count for McMaster or Templeton. This will affect the most change for SC.
Comment by Landis
June 7, 2018 at 14:59
Rep Ridgeway, are you asking/encouraging Republicans to vote in the Democrat primary?
Comment by Donna
June 7, 2018 at 15:25
It’s really sad that in order to be elected in Clarendon County, a candidate is forced to run as a Democrat if they want to win. There is NO reason why positions such as Coroner, Sheriff, County Council, etc should be partisan. I’ve never known a Coroner who asked if one of their “clients” was a Democrat or Republican or a Sheriff that only protected Democrats or Republican.
With everything that plays into the divisive climate in our country, local elected officials whose job performance or duties have nothing to do with their political beliefs or affiliation should not be attaching their position with a political party. They certainly shouldn’t have to choose one or the other in order to get votes. Every citizen that votes should know their candidate(s) background, vision for the future, and most importantly make sure that the candidate is QUALIFIED to fill the position. We are privileged to have the right to vote, but with that comes responsibility.
