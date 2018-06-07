Happy 50th Anniversary to Rev. Dr. Eugene Mosier and Virginia Mosier

The children of Reverend Dr. Eugene Mosier and Virginia Mosier are happy to announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Gene and Jenny were married in Sumter on June 7, 1968. Jenny is the former Virginia Oliver. Both were born and raised in Sumter.

Their children are Stacy Mosier of Manning and Rod Mosier (Lesa) of Summerton. They have been blessed with eight grandchildren: McKinzie McGuire (Reggie); Hailey-Louise Windham (Zeb); Mason Miles; Will, Addison, Drake, BellaGrey, and Gauge Mosier.

They are further blessed with five great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Adalyn, Emma-Louise, Jaden and Reid.

The family has planned a “Mosier” vacation with the children and grandchildren to celebrate their 50 years of marriage.