Bank of Clarendon offers a variety of services to clients

Last Updated: June 7, 2018 at 9:09 am

Bank of Clarendon (BOC) has been in Clarendon County since 1932, begun as a cash depository after the Great depression. After 85 years of service, BOC has earned the business of more than half of Clarendon County residents, according to BOC Community Development Officer Kim Johnson.

BOC offers multiple types of checking accounts, including Regular Checking, Direct Checking for direct deposit accounts, Economy Checking for those seeking a flat monthly fee, Student Checking, Hometown 50 Checking for members 50 years old and older and Platinum Checking which comes with a full array of financial services.

BOC also offers mobile and online banking, automated phone banking, direct deposit, VISA check cards, savings accounts, online check re-ordering, merchant services credit cards, federal tax withholding services, overnight deposit box, safe deposit boxes, brokerage services, wire transfers, foreign currency exchanges and more.

Often receiving the highest ratings from independent bank rating agencies, BOC is among the top-performing banks in South Carolina.

“We are very proud of our dedicated staff. They make a difference in our company every day by representing us well in the business of banking and in community life. They are exceptionally talented and committed to serving others,” said Johnson.

BOC is not just a bank, however. Partnering with local schools, hospitals and law enforcement, BOC reaches out into the community. They host bank tours for students and visit schools to teach students to save and budget, and they host multiple events in April to celebrate Community Banking Month.

BOC has been involved with American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, the Alzheimer’s Association, Clarendon Christian Learning Center, Leadership Clarendon, Clarendon County Habitat for Humanity, Manning Rotary Club, Red Cross and United Way.

Bank employees are involved in many aspects of Clarendon and Sumter Counties. According to Johnson, she is the Vice Chair of the Clarendon School District Two Board of Trustees and the President of the Clarendon County Chamber.

Others get involved as well. Barry Ham serves on the Clarendon County Economic Development Board, is a Federal Delegate to the Independent Banks of America and was recently appointed to the SC State Board of Financial Institutions. Chris Lee serves on the Central Carolina Technical College Board. Rose Buyck Newton Serves on the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees. John T. Dukes serves on the Jr. Chamber Board. Tommy Geddings serves on the Central Carolina Technical College Business Management Advisory Board. Badge Baker serves on the Clarendon Hospital District Board. Will Buyck serves on the Clarendon County Chamber Board. Stacey McInnis serves as the Vice President of the Sumter Human Resource Management Association.

It’s not only boards and committees. Diane McCord and Libby Durrenberger are members of the Azalea Garden Club, and Mary Ann Morris volunteers with Meals on Wheels.

“At BOC, we value relationships and we’re committed to serving others,” said Johnson. “It’s a world of difference when you bank with someone who lives and works in your community, shops at the same stores, sends [their] children to the same schools. We support the causes that matter to you and your neighbors. Our bankers have roots right here. We develop products and services that meet your specific needs and we make decisions locally.”

With the main office in Manning and branches in Sumter, Summerton, Santee and at Wyboo Plantation, BOC is poised to serve Clarendon County and beyond.

“Whether you need a car loan, checking account credit card, or home mortgage, we’re all the bank you’ll ever need,” said Johnson.