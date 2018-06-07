Last Updated: June 7, 2018 at 9:50 am

POLITICAL IDIOCY

Our country is embroiled in many difficult situations, yet our delegates in Washington care more about the collusion of our election from Russia. Of course they interfered, as they do with most of our beliefs and systems, and they always will, until we put a stop to it. People in Washington, the election is over, move on and run the country the way we expect you to, or at least this is why we elected you, and many times I wonder why. These politicians are in it for the money and status only, and of course generous benefits for life. I’ve taken the time to write politicians seeking an answer to a question, or an explanation, and receive a form letter telling me what they’ve voted on and their voting record, sadly no answer was provided to my question. At election time I will get a letter asking for a “donation” and telling me how (great they are.) You have a part time job, do the “darn” thing.

HRC the election is over. Ride off into the sunset and take people with you. These politicians who choose to RESIST, RESIST get on with the program and legislate as you’re supposed to and give us a helping hand to become great again. We’ve been “pushed around” long enough, we have a POTUS who’s willing to go the distance to do that, and you folks refuse to help him, and you derail his efforts. Shape up and do the job we hoped you would. More of you should be like Nikki Haley and work for us and not only for yourselves.

God Bless American,

Paul Korzec

Manning