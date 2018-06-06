Temporary change for Manning #5 voters/Saturday office hours

The Manning #5 precinct located at Manning United Methodist Church, 17 Rigby Street, Manning, SC will temporarily change to Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple Street, Manning, SC for the upcoming Democratic and Republican Primaries-June 12, 2018 and Runoffs-June 26, 2018. Voters of this precinct will return to their original location after these dates.

The Clarendon County Voter Registration Office will be open on Saturday, June 9, 2018, 9:00am-1:00pm to accommodate all citizens of this county that qualifies to vote absentee.

Please contact the Clarendon County Voter Registration & Elections office at 803-435-8215 if you have any questions.